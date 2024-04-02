Backdoor Discovered in Widely Used Open Source Compression Library

The discovery last week of a backdoor in a widely used open source compression library called xz could have been a security disaster had it not been caught by luck and atypical curiosity about latency from a Microsoft engineer.

'This might be the best executed supply chain attack we've seen described in the open, and it's a nightmare scenario: malicious, competent, authorized upstream in a widely used library,' to the Openwall security mailing list that he had found a backdoor in liblzma, which is part of the xz package. The xz software is used in many Linux distributions and in macOS for tasks like compressing release tarballs, kernel images, and the like. – the malicious code only made it into a few bleeding-edge Linux distributions, such as the upcoming Fedora Linux 40; Fedora Rawhide developer distribution; Debian Unstable; and Kali Linux. Vulnerable distributions require glibc (for IFUNC, a way to make indirection function calls into OpenSSH authentication), and xz-5.6.0 or xz-5.

