Babysitting: NSPCC answers parents' questions about age requirements

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children has answered some of parents' and carers' burning questions about babysitting. Rising cost of living and childcare demands mean that babysitting is often considered an ideal option but how old do you need to be to babysit? Parents face constant challenges as they try to balance work with bills and the endless demands of looking after and entertaining their kids.

For parents who don't feel their child is old enough or ready to be left at home alone, babysitting can be both a practical and cost-effective solution. The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) has answered some of parents' and carers' burning questions about babysitting. More information, advice and support about how to find the right babysitter and what questions to ask are available on the NSPCC website. However, if you leave them alone with someone that is under 16 then you are still responsible for their wellbeing. The children's charity also pointed out that while there are no legal restrictions on what age a babysitter or caregiver must be to be left in charge of a child, there are laws about employing children. The NSPCC has reminded those considering hiring a babysitter under the age of 16 that they are 'too young to be legally responsible if harm comes to your child

Babysitting Age Requirements NSPCC Parents Childcare

