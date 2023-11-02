Baby names we grew up with in the 90s are making a comeback

Millennials who grew up just before and around the year 2000 will start to see some familiar baby names making a comeback, according to experts. "The names that ruled the millennium are of particular interest as millennial and Gen Z parents relive nostalgia for the ‘90s and early ’00s," Rebekah Wahlberg, baby name trends specialist at BabyCenter, told Fox News Digital.

Jacob Originating from the Hebrew Ya'aqov, this name has been on the top 100 list for decades. Jacob has multiple possible meanings, stemming from the biblical story of Jacob. Michael Also top in baby name books is Michael - a biblical name that means "who is like God" in Hebrew. Since the 1970s, this name has made the top 10 list. The name itself is believed to be 2,500 years old and has been translated into a variety of languages and cultures that may be pronounced or spelt differently - but ultimately, all refer back to the name first seen in a Torah story.

However, in the 1990s, the name was dethroned by Jacob, and between 2010-2016, only 109,542 baby boys were named Michael. But the lull was short - as it turns out there's a revival. According to BabyCenter, "Emily is a strong and gentle name that comes from the original medieval Roman name Aemilius. It translates best as "rival" or "to emulate." headtopics.com

