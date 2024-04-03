Baby killer attacked in prison

A baby killer has been battered behind bars at HMP Edinburgh. Craig Jamieson is said to have been left with a broken leg, a black eye and a shoe print on his forehead after he was attacked by prisoners at Saughton nick on March 19. The 44-year-old brute was caged for a minimum of 15 years in 2010 for the murder of his four-month-old daughter Abbie. It is understood his injuries are so severe his entire leg and toes have turned black from bruising.

A source told the Record: "He always has a stock of stuff and sees the other cons alright if they are short on anything, then they have to pay him back. "He keeps all the goods in his cell and he asked one of the guards to lock it when he went out it one day, but they didn't and some of the other prisoners started raiding it. "They couldn't resist the chance to stock up - he has everything. "Craig then tried to stop the raid but they attacked him. They were kicking into hi

