Baby-faced MP William Wragg embroiled in Westminster honeytrap plot

He's the baby-faced MP who holds a powerful role in the Tory party - but has now been embroiled in a Westminster honeytrap plot . William Wragg was first elected to the House of Commons as MP for Hazel Grove, the Greater Manchester village where he grew up, at the tender age of 27. He hit the headlines shortly entering Parliament at the 2015 general election when he revealed he had moved in with his parents because he couldn't afford a house.

The Brexiteer might still only be in his mid-30s but has become known as a Conservative 'grandee' due to his senior roles in both his party and the Commons. He is vice-chairman of the powerful 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers, and is also chair of the Commons' Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Select Committee. Mr Wragg was among the leading critics of former PM Boris Johnson over the 'Partygate' scandal and also later submitted a letter of no confidence in Liz Trus

William Wragg MP Tory Party Westminster Honeytrap Plot House Of Commons Conservative Grandee Senior Roles 1922 Committee Backbenchers Public Administration And Constitutional Affairs Partygate Scandal Boris Johnson Liz Truss

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tory William Wragg admits giving MPs' personal phone numbers to someone he met on dating appA Leicestershire Police spokesperson says the force is investigating a report of malicious communications after a 'number of unsolicited messages were sent to a Leicestershire MP last month'.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Hazel Grove MP William Wragg apologises over involvement in sexting scandalThe openly gay MP told the Times he was 'mortified'

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

William Wragg admits to Westminster honeytrap plot role: How baby-faced MP was first elected to the...Tory backbencher William Wragg addressed parliament today, repeating his call for PM to quit. He said 'It is utterly depressing having to defend the indefensible.'

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: Could William and Harry be reunited at the Duke of Westminster's wedding?EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: With invitations dispatched for Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor's wedding, a society guessing game develops as to whether Harry will show at the event in June.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: Could William and Harry be reunited at the Duke of Westminster's wedding?EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: With invitations dispatched for Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor's wedding, a society guessing game develops as to whether Harry will show at the event in June.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

'I gave birth to my best friend's baby - it was always their baby, never mine'EXCLUSIVE: Emiliana Hall, 38, acted as a surrogate for high school best friend Sophie Smith, 37, when Sophie had fertility issues, prompting a generous offer that changed their lives forever

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »