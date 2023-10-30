Baby dies after medics fail to give routine injection

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

A seven-week-old baby boy died from a bleed in the brain after medics failed to give him a routine injection, a coroner has ruled. At inquest into his death in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, heard that William died of vitamin K deficiency bleeding, or VKDB. "His death was contributed to by neglect in that he was not given vitamin K after birth and if he had been, he would not have died." William stayed in hospital for two weeks before being discharged with a nasogastric tube, but became unwell overnight on September 11. His parents rang the NHS 111 and an ambulance was dispatched which took William to Addenbrooke's hospital for surgery. Since the death of their son, Naomi and Alex Moris-Patto have campaigned to raise awareness of the importance of vitamin K for premature babies. Namoi said she asked hospital staff if William had received all the necessary postnatal checks and care - and staff reassured her he had. While all babies need some level of Vitamin K post-birth, premature babies are even more in need because of higher levels of deficiencies and are at much higher risk of bleeding. "I think there are still concerns for us, we still think there is a risk for future deaths because of the systematic errors that were at play," Alex sai

Made in Chelsea Star Tiffany Watson Introduces Baby Boy and Offers Co-Stars Placenta GummiesMade in Chelsea star Tiffany Watson introduces her baby boy to co-stars during his TV debut and offers them placenta gummies. Tiffany reveals that her co-stars were willing to try the unusual treat. The scene was filmed for the show but didn't make the final cut. Read more ⮕

Ellie Goulding shares adorable autumnal photos with her baby boySinger Ellie Goulding took to Instagram to share cute photos of her and her baby boy enjoying an autumnal afternoon filled with pumpkins and walks. The photos show her son dressed in a Halloween-themed outfit and her boyfriend Nat bonding with the baby. Fans and friends flooded the comment section with compliments and well wishes. Read more ⮕

Duchess of Sussex Shares Baby Bump Photo in Netflix DocumentaryIn the Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary, the Duchess of Sussex shares a sweet baby bump photo. Despite having plenty of space in their home, the couple has previously stated that they are unlikely to have more children. Both Meghan and Harry have expressed their desire to limit their family size for environmental reasons. Read more ⮕

Protester Clutches Blood-Soaked Effigy of Dead Baby on Pro-Palestine March in LondonFury erupted as footage emerged of a protester clutching a blood-soaked effigy of a dead baby on a pro-Palestine march in London. The Met Police released images of the woman they are seeking to identify in connection with a hate crime incident. The incident happened under the noses of some of the 1,000 cops. Meanwhile shocking video footage on X/Twitter also showed around ten bloodied baby effigies being bounced up and down on a giant Palestine flag in the demo. The women being hunted and other demonstrators chanted anti-Semitic slogans but escaped arrest despite a promised clampdown by Home Secretary. The pair appeared to smile as they sang ‘Khaybar Khaybar ya yahud’ which is a reference to the historic massacre of Jews at the battle of Khaybar. He raged: “This is sick behaviour. The Met said they would crackdown on this sort of thing and quite simply they haven’t. It’s appalling.” Crossbench peer John Woodcock, the Government’s adviser on political violence, said: “The use of a fake dead baby deliberately evokes the most sickening of the atrocities inflicted on Israelis by the Hamas terrorists. to book and stand together to drive out the dark stain of Jewish hate that has reached too far into our communities. Read more ⮕

Protesters Carry Bloodied Baby Dolls in London to Represent Deaths in Gaza StripPro-Palestinian protesters in London carried baby dolls covered in blood to symbolize the deaths in the Gaza Strip. The protesters marched through central London for the third consecutive weekend, demanding an end to Israel's brutal bombardment. The dolls served as a powerful reminder of the innocent victims of the conflict. Read more ⮕

