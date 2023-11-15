Baby boy suffers suspected chemical burn at nursery

A distraught mum has found herself at the centre of a social services investigation after her baby boy suffered a suspected chemical burn at nursery. Samantha Riley and her husband Chris discovered a rather large red mark on their 15-month-old's stomach after picking him up from Firtrees Nursery in Motherwell. The 36-year-old told how she could hear Austin’s “blood-curdling screams” through the door when she arrived to collect him on October 31.
The Record reports, the mum-of-two says she immediately noticed a strong smell in the room but put it down to cleaning chemicals. Little Austin was crying hysterically, thrashing around and frantically pulling at his onesie - which was completely out of character for the tot. After discovering the burn, Samantha rushed Austin into a cool shower before taking him to A&E at Wishaw General Hospital
United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkyNews | Read more »
Source: MetroUK | Read more »
Source: MetroUK | Read more »
Source: MetroUK | Read more »
Source: MetroUK | Read more »
Source: LBCNews | Read more »