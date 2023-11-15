Baby boy suffers suspected chemical burn at nursery

A distraught mum has found herself at the centre of a social services investigation after her baby boy suffered a suspected chemical burn at nursery. Samantha Riley and her husband Chris discovered a rather large red mark on their 15-month-old's stomach after picking him up from Firtrees Nursery in Motherwell. The 36-year-old told how she could hear Austin’s “blood-curdling screams” through the door when she arrived to collect him on October 31.

The Record reports, the mum-of-two says she immediately noticed a strong smell in the room but put it down to cleaning chemicals. Little Austin was crying hysterically, thrashing around and frantically pulling at his onesie - which was completely out of character for the tot. After discovering the burn, Samantha rushed Austin into a cool shower before taking him to A&E at Wishaw General Hospital

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWS: Elisha Walker banned from keeping animals after leaving cats alone in Motherwell houseWalker, 27, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court last week and admitted causing unnecessary suffering to pets Minty and Hamish.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

METROUK: Cornwall: Baby found dead inside Newquay hotel, man and woman arrestedEmergency services were called to the Hotel Victoria in Newquay on Saturday over concern for the welfare of a baby.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

METROUK: Baby Indi Gregory dies after life-support treatment withdrawnIndi's parents had fought in court to continue her treatment.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

METROUK: Baby formula companies 'manipulating prices' for UK families, WHO says Baby formula companies are 'exploiting' vulnerable British families, according to the organisation.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

METROUK: Cornwall: Baby found dead inside Newquay hotel, man and woman arrestedEmergency services were called to the Hotel Victoria in Newquay on Saturday over concern for the welfare of a baby.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

LBCNEWS: Baby found dead at Cornwall hotel, as man and woman arrested on suspicion of causing deathA baby has been found dead at a hotel in Cornwall, with a man and woman arrested on suspicion of causing its death.

Source: LBCNews | Read more »