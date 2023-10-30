Baby boy dies after medics fail to give routine injection

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

A seven-week-old baby boy who died from a bleed in the brain after medics failed to give him a routine injection was 'neglected', a coroner has ruled. William Moris-Patto was born premature at 34 weeks in July 2020 at Addenbrooke’s hospital in Cambridge, but died on September 17 after suffering a brain haemorrhage. His parents, Naomi and Alex Moris-Patto have now spoken of their devastation, after an inquest ruled he had died from 'neglect'. The inquest this week found that William would not have died had he been given a routine injection of vitamin K, which is needed for blood clotting. While all babies require some level of Vitamin K post-birth, premature babies are even more in need because of higher levels of deficiencies. Following his birth, it was incorrectly recorded that he had received a vitamin K injection. The NHS advises that all newborn babies receive additional vitamin K to aid blood clotting. Naomi and Alex Moris-Patto have spoken of their devastation, after an inquest ruled their seven week-old baby had died from 'neglect' William Moris-Patto was born premature at 34 weeks in July 2020 at Addenbrooke’s hospital in Cambridge, but died on 17 September after suffering a brain haemorrhage Coroner Lorna Skinner KC found there was 'gross failure in medical care amounting to neglect' in relation to William's death. Naomi said: 'The finding that neglect led to his death is devastatin