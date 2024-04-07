Baby Basics Provides Essential Items for Newborns and Mothers

Baby Basics gathers donated items from the public to create bundles with newborn essentials and postnatal toiletries . Around 50 mothers currently rely on the service, each receiving a Moses basket with a new mattress to provide a safe place for their baby to sleep and nappies, clothes, wipes and other essential toiletries.
Vicky Clayton, who set up the Jersey branch of the charity last year said: "I could really see that there was this need for a baby bank and it could really have a positive impact here in Jersey." Midwives, social workers and other healthcare professionals refer new parents who they believe might need extra help."Everything is beautifully presented and very thoughtful, not just for the baby but mum as well." Baby Basics appeals for clothes, nappies, Moses baskets and any other essentials infants aged up to three months old might need, as well as toiletries and post-natal supplies for mums.Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know..
Baby Basics Newborn Essentials Postnatal Toiletries Moses Baskets Nappies Clothes Wipes Midwives Social Workers Healthcare Professionals Donations Infants Three Months Old Mothers Charity
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »
Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »