Baby activity centers sold at Walmart recalled due to injury risk

(2023, October 27) retrieved 27 October 2023 from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2023-10-baby-centers-sold-walmart-recalled.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.17 hours agoUse this form if you have come across a typo, inaccuracy or would like to send an edit request for the content on this page. For general inquiries, please use ourThank you for taking time to provide your feedback to the editors.

Your feedback is important to us. However, we do not guarantee individual replies due to the high volume of messages.to let the recipient know who sent the email. Neither your address nor the recipient's address will be used for any other purpose. The information you enter will appear in your e-mail message and is not retained by Medical Xpress in any form.Get weekly and/or daily updates delivered to your inbox. headtopics.com

Read more:

medical_xpress »

Consumer Reports finds more lead and cadmium in...Researchers at Consumer Reports found 16 of the 48 chocolates - or a third - had high levels of lead or cadmium. Every single one contained some of the metals. Read more ⮕

PFAS chemicals in water and consumer goods linked to rising thyroid cancer ratesStudy published in eBioMedicine reveals that exposure to certain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) significantly increases the risk of thyroid cancer. Read more ⮕

Sofia Vergara, 51, shows incredible figure as she plugs off-the-shoulder bodysuit from Walmart...Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny star in Gucci Valigeria luggage advertisement. The happy couple are dressed to the nines carrying luggage through an airport. Read more ⮕

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's third baby: Everything they've said about expanding their familyWill the Duke and Duchess of Sussex give Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet a sibling? Read more ⮕

Brazilian Uber driver delivers baby on backseat and doesn't charge for the journeyIara Alencar dos Santos had to quickly stop the car to help with the delivery Read more ⮕

Mother campaigns for ban on XL Bully dogs after baby girl is mauled to deathA mother is campaigning for XL Bully dogs to be taken off the streets after her baby girl was mauled to death by a 'beast.' The incident occurred in March 2022 when the family's dog snatched the baby out of the mother's arms. The mother is calling for stricter regulations or a ban on these dogs. Read more ⮕