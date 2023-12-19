B cell-deficient patients gain protective T cell immunity following SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and infection, study finds. B cell deficiency is a common condition that weakens the immune system. This study shows that these patients can still develop protective T cell immunity after being vaccinated or infected with SARS-CoV-2.





medical_xpress » / 🏆 101. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Motivation and Identity Influence Recall of PandemicStudy finds that recall of perceived risk, trust in institutions, and protective behaviors during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic is influenced by motivation and identity. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals are affected, with those strongly identifying with their vaccination status exhibiting greater and opposite distortions of recall. Providing information or small incentives does not reduce biased recall, but high incentives partially reduce it.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Study reveals size distribution and molecular profile of circulating cell-free DNAResearchers have analyzed the size distribution and molecular profile of circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) in healthy individuals, cancer patients, and dogs. The study found distinct size distribution profiles and C-end preference in cfDNA fragments, suggesting a stepwise fragmentation process. The findings also showed that cfDNA profiles are characteristic and conserved across mammals. Cancer patients exhibited different cfDNA profiles with a higher proportion of short fragments and lower C-end preference compared to healthy subjects.

Source: BioMedCentral - 🏆 22. / 71 Read more »

Motivation and Identity Influence Recall of PandemicStudy finds that recall of perceived risk, trust in institutions, and protective behaviors during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic is influenced by motivation and identity. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals are affected, with those strongly identifying with their vaccination status exhibiting greater and opposite distortions of recall. Providing information or small incentives does not reduce biased recall, but high incentives partially reduce it.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

UK Authorises World's First Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell DiseaseThe United Kingdom has authorised the world's first gene therapy for sickle cell disease. The treatment, called Casgevy, uses the gene-editing tool CRISPR and has been approved for patients aged 12 and over. This ground-breaking therapy offers a permanent treatment option for sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia.

Source: TheVoiceNews - 🏆 119. / 51 Read more »

Ensuring Quality Control in Cell and Gene Therapy ProductionThe quality of reagents and materials used in CGT production is crucial for product safety. Measures like sterility testing are necessary to guarantee the absence of contaminants.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »