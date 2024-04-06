Ayrshire nursery praised for care provided in inspection

An Ayrshire nursery has been praised for the care it provides following an unannounced inspection. Catrine Early Childhood Centre Day Care of Children, in Newton Street, was graded as ‘very good’ across four quality indicators - the second highest grading possible. Among the key messages, the Care Inspectorate said staff were “warm, caring and nurturing,” which supported children to feel “loved, safe and secure.
” In addition, staff knew children very well and responded to their needs “sensitively” in line with information recorded within their personal plans. And “strong relationships” had been established with families, which resulted in “positive outcomes” for children. The Care Inspectorate said there was access to a “well resourced” garden area that provided children with “rich play opportunities” which supported their overall wellbeing. And the newly renovated environment was “safe, clean, homely” and well-maintained to ensure children’s safet
Ayrshire Nursery Care Inspection Praise Children Staff Relationships Garden Environment
