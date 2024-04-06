Ayrshire nursery praised for care provided in inspection

An Ayrshire nursery has been praised for the care it provides following an unannounced inspection. Catrine Early Childhood Centre Day Care of Children, in Newton Street, was graded as ‘very good’ across four quality indicators - the second highest grading possible. Among the key messages, the Care Inspectorate said staff were “warm, caring and nurturing,” which supported children to feel “loved, safe and secure.

” In addition, staff knew children very well and responded to their needs “sensitively” in line with information recorded within their personal plans. And “strong relationships” had been established with families, which resulted in “positive outcomes” for children. The Care Inspectorate said there was access to a “well resourced” garden area that provided children with “rich play opportunities” which supported their overall wellbeing. And the newly renovated environment was “safe, clean, homely” and well-maintained to ensure children’s safet

Ayrshire Nursery Care Inspection Praise Children Staff Relationships Garden Environment

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ayrshire care service praised during spot check by inspectorsThe care scrutiny body visited Ayrshire Care Solutions (Housing Support Service) in Main Street, Auchinleck, last month and have now published their findings.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

West Dunbartonshire's health and social care chief calms home care crisis fearsBeth Culshaw, chair of West Dunbartonshire’s HSCP, has responded to concerns raised in the Lennox - saying that the redesign is still to be fully implemented and once rolled out, “will strengthen our service and ensure we have a model of care that is fit for purpose, robust and meets the growing needs of our residents”.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Ayrshire woman takes on tech giants over pensions shortfallPatricia Kennedy, from Coylton, has fought a long-standing battle with Hewlett Packard Enterprise in bid to force the company to bump up their pension contributions.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Music festival to pay ultimate tribute to tragic Ayrshire DJ Mallorca LeeStereofunk festival near Hamilton will rename their main stage the Mallorca Lee arena in tribute to the late DJ

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Historic Scottish church and Ayrshire bar among properties for sale at auctionA CHURCH in Renfrewshire and a bar in Ayrshire are among 30 lots of commercial property and development land across the country set to be sold this…

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Ayrshire: Patient dies from blood clot after GP diagnosed anxietyA PATIENT in Scotland died after they were misdiagnosed with anxiety rather than a dangerous blood clot.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »