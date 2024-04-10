AWS US-EAST-1 region is not a problem child, says Dave Brown

Amazon Web Services' US-EAST-1 region is not a problem child – it's the region where the cloudy colossus often runs things at bigger scale than elsewhere and therefore stresses services the most, according to Dave Brown , global veep for compute and networking.

Brown argued that the region is no less resilient than any other AWS region for its age – and spans 'hundreds' of datacenters – but didn't elaborate about whether that means individual halls or pods of kit are considered discrete datacenters. It is known that US-EAST-1 boasts six availability zones and ten local zones. Brown confirmed it is housed in many, many, buildings. The region is so big it's the natural target for early efforts – and therefore early failures. Speaking of AWS's early efforts, Brown also revealed that the Arm-powered Graviton CPUs it touts as the most cost-efficient way to use its cloud started life in another AWS innovation: the Nitro card that handles networking and security chores to free servers from handling the workloads that keep AWS running

