Awkward Moment Between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at Queen's Funeral

Kate Middleton had an awkward moment with Meghan Markle due to a 'seat mix-up' at Queen Elizabeth's funeral. This uncomfortable incident was caught on live TV during the procession in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. As the Royal Family approached their seats for the memorial service, Prince William guided his family members on when to sit down. He told Prince George to wait, but Kate didn't seem to know this and started to walk down the aisle.

William indicated they should wait, and she stepped back to let Prince Harry and Meghan Markle go ahead of them. The Daily Star reported that Princess Charlotte walked down and sat next to Harry, sharing a sweet moment as she adjusted her hat and glanced at her uncle. Harry briefly looked up, caught her eye, and smiled at the young princess. With Princess Charlotte sitting next to her uncle, her brother Prince George was seated between their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales

