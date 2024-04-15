Award-winning NI restaurant to close after 11 years due to rising costs

A popular Northern Irish restaurant has announced that they will be closing their doors later this month due to rising costs . Clenaghans on the Soldierstown Road outside of Moira is known for its locally sourced dishes - with "modern comfort warming the traditional stone building". Taking to social media, the restaurant team said they will stop serving on April 28 as the cost of living crisis's impact on the hospitality industry has meant it is "impossible to keep the doors open".

They also wanted that is things don't change, Northern Ireland will continue to see popular venues forced to shut up shop unable to handle the financial pressures faced. A post on Facebook read: "We are deeply saddened to announce that Clenaghans will be closing its doors from the 28th of this month. "With rising costs hitting us from all sides, it has unfortunately become impossible to keep the doors open and to continue to provide the quality experience that we love so much to bring to you all. "We have seen many other much loved venues have to make this same decision, and if nothing changes for the hospitality sector, I am sure we will continue to see many more

Northern Ireland Restaurant Closing Rising Costs Hospitality Industry

