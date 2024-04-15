Award-winning Derry restaurant to close due to rising costs

An award-winning Derry restaurant is to close this weekend due to rising costs . The Sooty Olive in the Waterside has announced the news after 11 years in business.
Owner and chef Sean Harrigan, who was named the winner of the 'Best Chef' award at the Irish Restaurant Awards a week ago, announced the closure of his restaurant on social media on Monday.In a post on the Sooty Olive Facebook page, the restaurateur said: "After 11 years almost to the day, our journey is coming to an end.
"We will be closing the restaurant on Sunday 21st of April due to ever increasing difficulties in running a small restaurant with ever increasing costs." He continued: "We have had an amazing 11 years. A heartfelt thanks to our staff over the years, our suppliers and of course you our amazing customers."He added: "Thank you all so much for the memories."
