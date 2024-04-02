Award-Winning Brewery Chapter Brewing to Close After 8 Years

An award-winning brewery, Chapter Brewing, will close this year after eight years of operation. The brewery, known for its diverse beer inspired by literature, has been based in Sutton Weaver at the border of Runcorn and Frodsham.

Its beer can be found in many pubs across Merseyside and at festivals in the region. The brewery will cease operating in June after a final run of festivals.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Award-winning restaurant coming to Glasgow with all-you-can-eat buffet and barItalian, Indian and Chinese dishes are just some of the offerings at the eatery that is coming to Forge Retail Park. Bosses remain tight-lipped on when exactly Booffi's new branch will open.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Award-winning dessert shop to open second branch in east end of GlasgowThe Johnstone store, located in the old bank building on the high street, has previously been recognised for its creations after winning Best Dessert Shop Renfrewshire last year.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Nicolas Cage Says He ‘Probably’ Wasn’t Paid For This Award-Winning PerformanceBen Blanchet is a reporter based in New York City. His work has been featured in the New York Post, Insider and The Buffalo News' Sun newspapers. He was born and educated in Upstate New York.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

Award-winning lakefront glamping resort where ‘African safari meets English countryside’ to reopen this mon...Award-winning lakefront glamping resort where ‘African safari meets English countryside’ to reopen this month

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Nottingham's Award-Winning Bus DriverDavid Townsend, the only man to win NCT's Bus Driver of the Year award twice, continues to provide excellent service on the 26 bus route in Nottingham.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Author writes award-winning Belfast based horror triologyLeilanie Stewart's Belfast Ghost series has received international recognition

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »