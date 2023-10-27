Avoiding the ‘unthinkable’ tops Daniel Farke’s Leeds United agenda

DAVID WATKINS Leeds United, wasting opportunities since 1919! That result at Stoke City this week was wrong on so many levels. Why did Daniel Farke change the side so much? Why did he leave the player who was red hot on Saturday on the bench for Wednesday? Why did we think it a good idea for Patrick Bamford, only on the pitch for a few minutes, to take and miss yet another penalty? So many questions and whatever the answers are they just don’t add up.

We have to trust Daniel Farke to get this right. Daniel also needs to address the penalty-taking situation as whilst we seem to be awarded fewer penalties than other teams, we also miss most of them. I expect Crysencio Summerville and Daniel James to start based on being rested on Wednesday night and on recent performances (if only Cree had taken the penalty on Wednesday!) and I expect Archie Gray to be rested.

