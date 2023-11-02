Aveiro: The Affordable Venice of Portugal

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

There's a city in Europe that's been likened to Venice for several years, but it's considerably easier on the bank balance. Aveiro is known as the Venice of Portugal, because, like the Italian city, it also has an estuary that runs in the centre of the city, where boats known as Moliceiros circulate, which cross the estuary during sightseeing tours. It is also known as the 'Venice of Portugal' because it has three canals that divide this city into areas like the northern zone, the old fishermen’s area, and the historical buildings in the south. Flights cost as little as £26 for a return ticket, and with a flight time of two hours and 30 minutes, holidaymakers will arrive in the Portuguese city in less time than it takes to get to London. Accommodation in the city is cheap too, with a pint of beer costing €2 (£1.74), while a meal at an inexpensive restaurant can cost just €8 (£6.96). Set on the central coast of Portugal, Aveiro is known for its canals, colourful boats, nouveau architecture, and fishing industry. Entry to the walkways costs €12 (£10.44) per person. There are plenty of impressive sights within the city, including the Castle of Sao Jorge and the National Azulejo Museum. There are currently no Covid restrictions and Brits can stay in Portugal for up to 90 days without a visa

