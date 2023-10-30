Avebury: road still flooded two weeks after storm Babet

Residents want Green Street in Avebury, famous for its ancient stones and popular with tourists, to get better drainage.The road is used by cyclists, walkers and horse-riders as well as cars. The National Trust said it will support Wiltshire Council to find a solution.

"It's going to take a lot for this to evaporate as we don't have the warmer temperatures," said Angela Norman who lives in the area. , she explained she is worried about the water possibly carrying diseases as much of it is run-off from farmland.Angela Norman lives along the road and explained there were two main points that were worst hit"What we need is for people to sit round the table and say this cannot go on.

"It's a health hazard. We shouldn't be put off from enjoying our landscape because it's a danger to walk here. Let's keep it full access for everybody."Wiltshire Council's cabinet member for transport, Caroline Thomas, said: "It's a world heritage site, it attracts a lot of visitors."We have a responsibility as Wiltshire Council to keep the roads moving. headtopics.com

