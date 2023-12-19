Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Offers a New Take on the Avatar Universe

Known for Pandora’s visually rich worldbuilding over its predictable stories, the Avatar films fleshed out an ecosystem perfect for video games. And while this isn’t their first video game adaptation, none match the sheer scale of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Developed by Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment, the Far Cry comparisons arrived alongside the first trailers. The Ubisoft formula lends itself to Pandora.

To my surprise, the game allows you to get lost, free from the handholding of its spiritual predecessors. Impossible vistas, lore-accurate wildlife, and a new focus on sustainability let Avatar author a new take on its radio tower-capturing cousin. And while exploration, crafting, and outposts are on the menu, their ingredients are different enough to refill your stamina instead of exhausting it





VideoGamerCom » / 🏆 83. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

27 New Xbox Games Coming Next WeekAnother 27 new Xbox games are coming to the platform next week across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. This includes notable releases such as new Game Pass addition While the Iron's Hot on December 5, the massive Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on December 7, and new PC Game Pass title Against the Storm on December 8. December is also a pretty big month for Xbox Game Pass.

Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »

Steam Deck OLED Offers Improved Response Time and Input LagDigital Foundry carries out extensive input lag tests on the new Steam Deck OLED, finding that the new model doesn't just look better, it also plays better:

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »

Amazon's Black Friday Sale Offers Discounts on Dots for Spots Acne PatchesAmazon's Black Friday sale includes discounts on beauty products, such as the Dots for Spots Acne Patches. Shoppers are praising the effectiveness and subtlety of the patches, which are currently priced at £4.49, reduced by 36% from their original price of £6.99. The patches create an ideal healing environment for spots and can protect against picking or popping spots.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Snap's AR offers new ways to experience history at museumsSnap's augmented reality (AR) technology is being used to reinvent exhibitions at prestigious museums and galleries around the world, including the Louvre in Paris. Visitors can now experience 3D reconstructions of long-lost artwork and historic monuments through their phones using QR codes or the Snapchat camera.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Boots Offers Festive Deals on Beauty ProductsPopular beauty retailer Boots is offering festive deals on fragrances, premium beauty products, health and wellness gifts, and more. The deals include savings on popular skincare products and hairdryers.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Gaming App Improves Vestibular Rehabilitation Exercise PerformanceA study published in Frontiers in Medicine found that a gaming app developed for vestibular rehabilitation improved the accuracy of performance and engagement with exercises for individuals with vestibular hypofunction.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »