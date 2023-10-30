Avanti to cut dozens of trains between London and Manchester

Up to 20 trains between Manchester and London are to be cancelled every Saturday until the new year, it has emerged. The Manchester Evening Newsreported earlier this month that Avanti West Coast was to slash the number of trains it runs between Piccadilly and Euston to two an hour on Saturdays from December 9 until December 31.

A spokesperson blamed them on train crew shortages due to 'historic leave agreements and ongoing industrial disputes.' “We have been seeing some short-notice cancellations on Saturdays on our network and would like to apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused," he said.

READ MORE: "They said guests can 'make themselves at home'": Man, 31, is kicked out of Manchester Premier Inn because of what he did in their restaurant The reduced December timetable has been confirmed but Avanti said it was unable to say how many trains across it network would be cancelled before then. headtopics.com

Last month, after two short-term extensions, the First Group-Trenitalia-run company was awarded a new nine-year contract to run the West Coast Mainline franchise, which also runs services stopping in Wigan, Stockport, Macclesfield, Wilmslow, and Warrington, despite having previously been warned to improve its performance.

But if ministers agree to temporarily reduced services - known as "short-term planning arrangements", the cancellations do not appear in official statistics. According to the reports, ministers have now agreed to a similar reduction in service to that in December. headtopics.com

“The temporary timetable changes were necessary to minimise short-notice cancellations due to traincrew shortages and to accommodate engineering works that will maintain and improve the resilience of the network."

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MENnewsdesk »

Avanti cancels hundreds of Saturday trains, causing chaos for West Coast rail passengersAvanti is cancelling hundreds of Saturday trains, causing chaos for West Coast rail passengers. The Department for Transport accepted Avanti's arguments for the need to reduce services. More cancellations are expected until the end of the year. Read more ⮕

Avanti cancels hundreds of Saturday trains, causing chaos for West Coast rail passengersAvanti is cancelling hundreds of Saturday trains, causing chaos for West Coast rail passengers. The Department for Transport accepted Avanti's arguments for the need to reduce services. More cuts are expected to be made until the end of the year. Read more ⮕

Saturday Superlatives: So Scary Saturday in College FootballWeek 9 of college football featured nerve-wracking battles for AP Top 25 teams and a terrifying performance from the No. 1 team. Kansas shocks Oklahoma with a wild game and a game-winning drive. Kansas ends an 18-game losing streak against the Sooners. Read more ⮕

Fulham Fans Protest New Ticket Prices as Manchester United Supporters Eye Prime London LocationFulham Supporters' Trust plans to protest the club's new price scheme, which will make football unaffordable for many fans. Meanwhile, tickets for the upcoming match against Manchester United are being resold at high prices, attracting United supporters to the prime London location. Fulham is the only English club to have had a dedicated section for neutral fans in the past. Read more ⮕

Fewer trains to run from London to ManchesterAvanti is to run a reduced service between London to Manchester on Saturdays until the end of the year. Read more ⮕

Manchester United's Winning Streak Ends with Defeat to Manchester CityManchester United suffered a comfortable defeat against Manchester City in the first derby of the season. Erling Haaland scored twice and Phil Foden added another goal as City secured a well-deserved victory. United's questionable lineup and injuries contributed to their poor performance. Read more ⮕