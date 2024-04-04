Automotive Industry Calls for Electric Car Incentives as Market Share Declines

The automotive industry is calling for electric car purchase incentives as market share declines. In March, only 15.2% of new cars registered were pure electrics, down from 16.2% last year. The industry urges the Government to reduce VAT on EV purchases, amend vehicle excise duty plans, and lower VAT on public EV charging.

The ZEV mandate requires 22% of new cars sold in the UK this year to be zero-emission.

