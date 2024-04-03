Autographed Manuscript of The Sign Of Four Featuring Sherlock Holmes to be Auctioned

An autographed manuscript of The Sign Of Four featuring Sherlock Holmes is set to become the most valuable Sir Arthur Conan Doyle item ever offered at auction. The 1889 manuscript is estimated to sell for 800,000 to 1.2 million dollars (£633,000 to £949,000) as part of an auction held in New York by Sotheby’s during their book week in June. The British author signed the item twice and it also contains edits to “Americanise” the text prior to publication in the US.

It will be offered alongside a collection of letters between Sir Arthur and JM Stoddart -the editor of Lippincott’s Monthly Magazine in which The Sign Of Four first appeared

