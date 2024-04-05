Autistic woman finds niche reviewing number plates for Tyne Tunnel

An autistic woman has found her niche reviewing number plates for the Tyne Tunnel - and is loving it. Eagle-eyed Harris Roxborough, an image review agent for TT2, the company which runs the tunnel, can get through up to 12,000 images a month.The 33-year-old told ITV Tyne Tees she feels like she has found the perfect role after working with Diversity North East and the North East Autistic Society, which has launched a campaign to try and help people with autism find work.

"I knew I'd be good at this job," she said. "We pushed for it and eventually they picked me. I got a phone call and they said the job is yours if you want it." "There are patterns to it," she said. "I like things being just so and accurate which is what this job is about. "Making sure I'm not misreading the number plates because we don't want to be sending out fines to people who didn't earn them. It's that sense of accomplishment when I get it right and do it wel

