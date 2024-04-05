Autistic woman finds niche reviewing number plates for Tyne Tunnel

An autistic woman has found her niche reviewing number plates for the Tyne Tunnel - and is loving it. Eagle-eyed Harris Roxborough, an image review agent for TT2, the company which runs the tunnel, can get through up to 12,000 images a month.The 33-year-old told ITV Tyne Tees she feels like she has found the perfect role after working with Diversity North East and the North East Autistic Society, which has launched a campaign to try and help people with autism find work.
"I knew I'd be good at this job," she said. "We pushed for it and eventually they picked me. I got a phone call and they said the job is yours if you want it." "There are patterns to it," she said. "I like things being just so and accurate which is what this job is about. "Making sure I'm not misreading the number plates because we don't want to be sending out fines to people who didn't earn them. It's that sense of accomplishment when I get it right and do it wel
Autistic Woman Niche Number Plates Tyne Tunnel Image Review Job Accuracy
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »
Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »
HS2's Longest Tunnel Excavation Completed with Second Tunnel Boring MachineExcavation of HS2’s longest tunnel has been completed after a second machine reached the end of its 10-mile journey from a site near Maple Cross. The tunnel will be used for HS2 trains travelling between London and Birmingham.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »