Authorities reclaim house hit with closure order due to anti-social behaviour

A house hit with a six-month closure order in September amid concerns of ‘ anti-social behaviour ’ has been successfully claimed back by authorities. The closure order was slapped on a home at Durham House on York Street Estate, in Stockport following escalating reports of serious antisocial behaviour. The nuisance behaviour at the property was said to have had a ‘detrimental effect’ on residents and the community by the Safer Neighbourhoods Team at Stockport Homes Group.
Working closely with Greater Manchester Police and the council, the Safer Neighbourhoods Team have been able to gather sufficient evidence to take legal action against the property and its tenant. Stockport Homes has successfully claimed possession back of the property with reassurance action will be taken against people who commit anti-social behaviour
House Closure Order Anti-Social Behaviour Authorities Stockport Residents Community Legal Action Tenant
