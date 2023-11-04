Australian woman arrested over suspected mushroom poisoning deaths

An Australian woman has been arrested over the suspected deaths of three people after allegedly poisoning three people with mushrooms. The trio fell ill after attending a family lunch in July in the Victorian town of Leongatha. A fourth person was taken to hospital in a critical condition. Erin Patterson, 49, strongly maintained her innocence after she was taken into custody on Thursday (2 November) but she has not been charged

. She has publicly denied serving up the highly toxic death cap mushroom, a fungus responsible for about 90% of mushroom-related deaths globally. Gail and Don Patterson - parents of Ms Patterson's ex-husband - along with Gail Patterson's sister Heather Wilkinson and her brother-in-law Ian Wilkinson were at the lunch, and the four were taken to hospital on 30 July reporting violent illness, police say. Within days, the Patterson couple, both 70, and Ms Wilkinson, 66, had died. Mr Wilkinson, 68, later recovered after two months of treatment. Police say the symptoms the four diners had suffered were consistent with poisoning by the wild and deadly variety of mushrooms, for which there is no antidote. In a September statement, Ian Wilkinson's loved ones said: 'This milestone marks a moment of immense relief and gratitude for Ian and the entire Wilkinson famil

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: LEEDSNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLY_RECORD: Stunning Ayrshire mural project on Victorian railway tunnel given finish dateRenowned artist Chris Rutterford has set his sights on completing the stunning mural at the Alloway Railway Tunnel by 2025 after being helped by 850 residents.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

İTVNEWS: Australian woman appears in court charged with murdering family with poisonous mushroomsErin Patterson is charged with three counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder after three of her family members died following a lunch she served.

Source: itvnews | Read more »

LEEDSNEWS: Leeds grandmother puts ‘light and heating on in July’ because of trees blocking out daylightA grandmother-of-eight has to put her “lights and heating on in July”, because the trees outside her Leeds home block out the daylight.

Source: LeedsNews | Read more »

İTVNEWS: Australian host of 'poisoned' mushroom lunch that left three dead charged with murderErin Patterson, 49, was charged on Thursday by Victoria state police, after hosting a lunch for family members of her former husband in July.

Source: itvnews | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: Anthony Albanese to become first Australian leader in seven years to visit ChinaThe move will aim to improve bilateral relations after tensions reached boiling point over trade and security between the two nations in recent…

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Anthony Albanese to become first Australian leader in seven years to visit ChinaThe move will aim to improve bilateral relations after tensions reached boiling point over trade and security between the two nations in recent…

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »