Australian woman arrested over suspected mushroom poisoning deaths

An Australian woman has been arrested over the suspected deaths of three people after allegedly poisoning three people with mushrooms. The trio fell ill after attending a family lunch in July in the Victorian town of Leongatha. A fourth person was taken to hospital in a critical condition. Erin Patterson, 49, strongly maintained her innocence after she was taken into custody on Thursday (2 November) but she has not been charged
. She has publicly denied serving up the highly toxic death cap mushroom, a fungus responsible for about 90% of mushroom-related deaths globally. Gail and Don Patterson - parents of Ms Patterson's ex-husband - along with Gail Patterson's sister Heather Wilkinson and her brother-in-law Ian Wilkinson were at the lunch, and the four were taken to hospital on 30 July reporting violent illness, police say. Within days, the Patterson couple, both 70, and Ms Wilkinson, 66, had died. Mr Wilkinson, 68, later recovered after two months of treatment. Police say the symptoms the four diners had suffered were consistent with poisoning by the wild and deadly variety of mushrooms, for which there is no antidote. In a September statement, Ian Wilkinson's loved ones said: 'This milestone marks a moment of immense relief and gratitude for Ian and the entire Wilkinson famil
