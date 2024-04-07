Australian Skye Nicolson claims WBC featherweight title

Australian Skye Nicolson outpointed Denmark's Sarah Mahfoud to claim the WBC featherweight title in Las Vegas. Nicolson, who is based in the UK, was a comfortable winner, the judges scoring the fight 100-90 100-90 99-91 in the 28-year-old's favour. Nicolson, who now has 10 wins from 10 fights, then called out WBA, WBO and IBF champion Amanda Serrano . "I'm ready when she's ready. I want the belts. It's nothing personal Amanda, but I'm ready when you are," she said.

Nicolson won the interim belt by beating Lucy Wildheart before fighting Mahfoud for the vacant belt over 10 two-minute rounds. "If the only way to fight Amanda Serrano is over 12 three-minute rounds then talk to my team and we'll make it happen," added Nicolson. Meanwhile, on the same card Great Britain's Gal Yafai stopped Argentine Agustin Gauto in the eighth round of their flyweight bou

