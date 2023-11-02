Australia mushroom deaths: Police arrest Erin Patterson over suspected lunch poisonings

Erin Patterson served lunch to her ex-husband’s relatives, and three died of suspected mushroom poisoning (Photo: Nine)Australian police have arrested Erin Patterson, the woman at the centre of a suspected mushroom poisoning in August that left three people dead in Leongatha, Victoria.

Victoria state police said they had arrested a 49-year-old woman and searched her house with the help of technology detector dogs – trained to sniff out tiny electronic devices such as USBs and SIM cards, which are easy to hide.Ms Patterson will to be interviewed by homicide detectives after the search of her home is completed, Victoria Police Detective Inspector Dean Thomas said.

“Today’s arrest is just the next step in what has been a complex and thorough investigation by Homicide Squad detectives and one that is not yet over,” he told reporters. Don Patterson, his wife Gail Patterson and her sister Heather Wilkinson, became ill and later died after the lunch on 29 July in Leongatha, a small rural town around 135 km southeast of Melbourne. headtopics.com

A fourth man, Wilkinson’s husband Ian Wilkinson, a pastor in a nearby town was released from hospital in September.Police say the symptoms the four diners had suffered were consistent with poisoning by wild Death Cap mushrooms.

