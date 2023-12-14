Auroras Discovered on Other Planets in Our Solar System

The magical light displays that appear in the skies above the Arctic and Antarctic are being discovered on other planets in our own Solar System and beyond, giving astronomers valuable insights into these alien worlds. The atmosphere is dancing with light, shifting from one shade to the next. It is a display worthy of the Northern Lights on their most active nights in the snowy reaches of the Arctic Circle. But this light show isn't found here on Earth – it's happening on the planet Uranus.

It is the latest planet of our solar system to have its aurora studied in detail. Researchers at the University of Leicester in the UK recently analyzed the planet for six hours to see if there was any variation in infrared brightness. We saw peaks of intense brightness, which highly suggested auroral emissions





