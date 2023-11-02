Aurelien Tchouameni is injured but still essential to Real Madrid’s new system

After the joy of ’s 2-1 win in El Clasico, head coach Carlo Ancelotti was met with unexpected news: , the cornerstone of his midfield, had picked up a foot injury and would be out for at least six weeks. With 1,020 minutes played, the 23-year-old France midfielder is the fourth-most used outfield player in Madrid’s squad this season. Ancelotti has yet to lose a game this campaign in which he has started. Advertisement Tchouameni will be a big miss for Madrid.

” Eduardo Camavinga or Toni Kroos could fill Tchouameni’s shoes (Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images). Despite starting only seven games of a possible 14, Kroos has been in the starting line-up for games against Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Girona, and at the weekend. And while he left the pitch disgruntled after being substituted in the 63rd minute in the Clasico, the coaching staff believe he .

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: The Athletic UK »

EastEnders stars' scene-stealing real-life homes: Lacey Turner, Bobby Braizer, Molly Rainford and moreFrom Kellie Bright to Dianne Parish and Martin Kemp, we take a look inside the real-life homes of Albert Square's most famous residents Read more ⮕

Vinicius Junior: Real Madrid forward signs new deal at Spanish club until 2027Vinicius Junior has signed a new Real Madrid contract until 2027. Read more ⮕

Vinicius Jr extends Real Madrid contractReal Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr extends his deal with the Spanish club until the end of June 2027. Read more ⮕

Real Madrid Star Receives Kopa 2023 AwardMark Bellingham shares a throwback photograph and expresses gratitude towards coaches for helping the Real Madrid star achieve success. The 20-year-old England international has made a significant impact in Spanish football, scoring 13 goals in as many games for Madrid. Read more ⮕

Kylian Mbappé's Response Fuels Speculation of Real Madrid MoveKylian Mbappé's response to a journalist's question about a potential move to Real Madrid has sparked rumors and speculation about a big-money transfer next summer. Read more ⮕

Covid-19 football view displayed lack of ‘real life’ experience in governmentHelen MacNamara said the belief that football matches were low risk did not reflect the real experience of most fans. Read more ⮕