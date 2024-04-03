Audrey Roberts Opens Up About Her Suicide Attempt

Back in 2022, Audrey Roberts in Coronation Street tried to end her life. She opened up about experiencing loneliness after the death of her husband and how she recently felt suicidal. Audrey has made positive changes to her life and is a lot happier now.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MetroUK / 🏆 13. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Corrie Sue Nicholls declares love for co-star and she 'won't have anything said'The actress has played hair stylist and former Weatherfield mayoress Audrey Roberts since 1979

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Snobs: The artist behind the murals in Birmingham's famous nightclubThe popular nightspot moves to Broad Street, its third home, and opens to clubbers on Wednesday.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Emmerdale: Charity's life to change in 'amazing' therapy sessionCharity opens up for the first time about the shooting in her therapy session.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Work underway at Belfast shopping centre for three new restaurantsThey are set to create 100 new jobs when it opens

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Martin Margiela: ‘The boundaries between art and fashion are becoming more permeable’As he opens two exhibitions, the elusive visionary shares a rare glimpse into his world.

Source: FT - 🏆 113. / 51 Read more »

Inside the Manchester restaurant inspired by American diners and French bistrosMedlock Canteen opens its doors at Deansgate Square this weekend

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »