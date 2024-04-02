Attingham's Easter Adventure a Great Success

Attingham's 'Easter Adventure' has been hailed a great success by staff, who have seen hundreds of children turn out to take part in their spring-themed activities. Visitor Operations & Experience Manager, Nick Harris said:"Our Easter Adventures at Attingham trail has been a great success. "Numerous families have participated, despite the rain and mud, enjoying ten spring-themed activities along the Mile Walk, searching for giant eggs, and receiving a chocolate egg prize.

"It’s been lovely to see Attingham bustling with visitors in bunny ears and wellies, thoroughly enjoying exploring the grounds. "The atmosphere around the site has been wonderful, with children enjoying outdoor activities, serving as a reminder of the importance of sharing these special places and preserving them for future generations."The trail will continue until Sunday, April 7 from 8am to 5pm. The trails cost £3 per child and includes a trail map, bunny ears and a chocolate egg at the en

