Attacks on Shop Workers on the Rise, Survey Finds

Attacks on shop workers are on the rise as two out of five employees face abuse from customers every week, new research has revealed. Shop workers reported being shouted at, spat on, threatened, or hit on a weekly basis in a survey of more than 1,600 staff from 200 companies by the Retail Trust charity. Employees said confronting a shoplifter or the cost of living crisis are some of the reasons behind the abuse.
The incidents have left 66% feeling stressed or anxious about going to work, while 42% are considering quitting their jobs or leaving retail work altogether. Rates of abuse have risen by 7% from last year, though nearly a quarter of workers do not report their mistreatment at work. Dubbed an 'intolerance epidemic' by the Retail Trust, the charity found that nearly seven out of ten customers got annoyed with a shop worker, delivery driver or customer services employee, with 20% of these admitting to raising their voice or tempers flarin
United Kingdom Headlines
