Attack on Plant in Tambov region, 300 miles from Moscow

Ukraine staged two overnight suspected kamikaze drone attacks on Russia striking a gunpowder plant and a factory making Vladimir Putin's deadly Iskander-M missiles. Footage showed an explosion and massive fire at the gunpowder plant in Tambov region. The night sky was lit up in crimson and orange from the detonation at Kotovsk, 300 miles southeast of Moscow. Locals heard an explosion before the giant blaze at the facility which supplies ammunition to the Russian army.

