At home with Amy Garcia as she celebrates 10 years as presenter of BBC Look North with a super-stylish fashion shoot

It was the chance of a lifetime, an opportunity that might never come again, but when Amy Garcia landed her dream job as the new main co-presenter of BBC Look North, alongside the legendary Harry Gration, she found herself in a dilemma. Her baby daughter was just six months old. “I’m sure I was nervous on the first programme, but all I kept thinking was, I feel so guilty I’ve left her,” she said. “Straight after, I went home to breastfeed her, and came back to do a late shift.

There were lots of sliding door moments. At that time I was interviewing the bands that he had written the songs for. I never thought I’d move to London and end up with a boyfriend from down the road but I guess northerners find each other.” At 27, Amy decided to follow a new career path and paid for herself to study at Goldsmiths for a Masters in Broadcast Journalism, graduating with distinction, then immediately finding a job at Look North as a junior journalist, staying for three years.

