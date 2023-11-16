ASUS ZenScreen GO MB16AWP Portable Monitor Review

A portable monitor like this can make working outside the office a much more pleasant experience and doesn’t take up much space in your bag. A battery, wireless connection, and small speakers round out the package nicely.The neatly designed ASUS ZenScreen GO MB16AWP portable monitor really leans into its intended use.

There's everything here you could want for pairing with your laptop, including a single-cable USB-C connection, wireless streaming, a built-in stand, some speakers and a headphone socket, and an IPS panel that’s just about bright enough to use on the train or by a window. You get some welcome extras too, such as the standard tripod connection on the back. Combine this with the wireless screen mirroring over Wi-Fi, and you’ve got a screen that could easily be mounted in a studio for monitoring photo or video shoots, or perched on a hotel room desk while you relax and stream Netflix to it.on the market right now? I took it through its paces to find out (also see our guide to theThe ASUS ZenScreen Go looks very much like a table





