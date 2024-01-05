ASUS ROG Strix Scope II RX: A Gaming Keyboard for the ROG Enthusiasts

ASUS/ROG knows its target audience and it caters to them and precisely just them with the ROG Strix Scope II RX. If you want a subversive take on the mechanical keyboard or a low-profile crossover between gaming, creative work and instagrammable workstation setups, you're not going to find it here. The ROG Strix Scope II RX is a very ROG gaming keyboard, with tall keys, bright RGB lighting and straightforward black colourway.

As a gaming keyboard, it can be seen as either a good midrange model or an 'entry-level' premium model. There aren't too many bells and whistles here, and the feel may be a teeny bit too hard plastic for some, but it's a good keyboard for a fair price, and knowing ROG's build quality, it should last you for a good long while too.The ASUS ROG Strix Scope II RX is ASUS' gaming brand ROG's premium full-size mechanical keyboard, and it ticks all the gaming boxes right from the of





CreativeBloq » / 🏆 40. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

French Government's Ruling May Force Pan-European Funds to Divest from Fossil FuelsPan-European funds may be required to sell their fossil fuel holdings due to a ruling by the French government, potentially resulting in billions of euros worth of divestments. Starting from 2025, funds operating under France's socially responsible ISR label will be prohibited from investing in companies involved in new hydrocarbon projects or the exploitation of coal and unconventional hydrocarbons. The broad scope of the regulations is expected to significantly impact ESG fund portfolios.

Source: ftenergy - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Are Games Getting Too Big?The gaming industry has shifted towards bigger and more expansive games, leaving some players feeling tired and overwhelmed.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »

The Impact of Big-Hitting Game Releases in 2023A look at the overwhelming number of big-hitting game releases in 2023 and their impact on the gaming industry.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »

The Best Choice for an All-in-One Xbox and Entertainment Hub SetupLearn why the LG OLED evo C3 and G3 Smart TVs are the best choice for a top-notch all-in-one setup that includes gaming, movies, and music.

Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »

Gaming Industry Faces Challenges and Delays in 2023The gaming industry has experienced a tough year with layoffs, restructurings, studio closures, and global conflicts. Many game releases have been delayed for various reasons, including team welfare, unexpected issues, and game expansion. The gaming landscape for 2023 looks different now, and several Game Pass day-one additions and major releases have been delayed out of 2023.

Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »