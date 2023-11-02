Astrologer's Column Continues with a New Writer

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

OUR much-loved astrologer Meg sadly died in March but her column will be kept alive by her friend and protégée Maggie Innes.All the different factors that spell “home” for you are coming together in your chart and you have some choices to make. If there is someone close you need to spend more time with, set a date – but it’s important to take time just for you, too.April 21 to May 21 You’re not just a great networker who draws all kinds of people into your orbit, you’re also the person to get things done.If you’re in love, just one shared smile is all it takes to reset respect.May 22 to June 21 A money moon illuminates your chart, so adding some emotions into a financial conversation can help you reach a mutual decision. Your health sector suggests scrapping an exercise or diet plan that just hasn’t clicked with you because you’ll find something much more suitable.So even if words feel hard to say, they can take you towards a positive outcome.Surprise news of a secret work or love alliance will very soon makes perfect sense – and there’s a key role for you if you want it. If you’re looking for love, you can’t look away from a social media face, even though you’ve seen it so many times.Expressing a need for change from your own point of view, rather than blaming others, is your prime positive step.If you start the day single, your perfect match is the person who puts their hand up first to ask a questio

New Study Shows Rise of Three New Accents in Young PeopleA new study by Essex University reveals that young people are adopting three new accents, replacing traditional accents like the King's English and Cockney speech. The study shows that these new accents are being picked up fluidly across different social groups and geographical areas, partly due to the influence of celebrities. Read more ⮕

Alec Baldwin Steps Out in New York City Amidst Potential New ChargesAlec Baldwin appeared downcast as he walked in New York City on Halloween following the announcement by New Mexico prosecutors that they plan to recharge him with involuntary manslaughter. Read more ⮕

Alec Baldwin Steps Out in New York City Amid Potential New ChargesAlec Baldwin appeared downcast as he walked in New York City on Halloween following the announcement by New Mexico prosecutors that they plan to recharge him with involuntary manslaughter. Read more ⮕

Here are the new restaurants coming to Logan's new Terminal ESal’s Pizza comes to Terminal E, plus more retail news Read more ⮕

Married at First Sight: Drama Continues as Peggy Wants to End Her MarriageIn the latest episode of Married at First Sight, Peggy reveals her desire to end her marriage to Georges, causing tension among the cast. Fans are calling for the show to take action to protect its stars. Read more ⮕

Health Issues Mount in Gaza as Israeli Bombing ContinuesOvercrowding, displacement, and damage to infrastructure in Gaza are causing a plethora of health issues as Israeli bombing continues. Children are at risk of dehydration due to damaged water infrastructure. Read more ⮕