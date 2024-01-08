Astrobotic's Peregrine Lander to Attempt Soft Touch-Down on the Moon

Astrobotic's robotic lander, Peregrine, has been contracted by Nasa to carry five scientific instruments. It aims to become the first American mission in 51 years to complete a soft touch-down on the Moon. The mission is part of a stampede of spacecraft that will attempt to put themselves on the lunar surface in 2024. Astrobotic's venture was sent on its way by a brand new rocket called Vulcan.





BBCScienceNews » / 🏆 87. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Horoscopes for Today: December 19, 2023Under the moon’s gentle glow, the signs are feeling the pull to explore beyond their current surroundings. Aries, should channel this energy into overcoming challenges rather than escaping them. Cancer, should consider revitalising familiar spaces for a rejuvenating fresh start. Ahead, you’ll find all the star signs’ horoscopes for today: Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Determining the Politics of Baldur's Gate 3 Party MembersAn article discussing the author's attempt to determine the political affiliations of the party members in the game Baldur's Gate 3.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »

AC Milan's Shevchenko scores decisive penalty in 2003 Champions League finalAndriy Shevchenko (lying down), who had a goal disallowed in normal time, scored the decisive penalty in a shootout as AC Milan won the 2003 Champions League final at Old Trafford

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Chileans Reject Proposed Constitution in Rare Democratic ExperimentChileans have twice rejected a new constitution proposed by politicians, marking a rare democratic experiment. The first attempt was dominated by the hard left, while the second attempt was dominated by the hard right. Both drafts were rejected by the majority of voters, reflecting a lack of interest and rising dissatisfaction with politics.

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Calls for Home Secretary to step down over joke about drugging wifeCampaigners call for Home Secretary to resign after he made a joke about drugging his wife with a 'date-rape' drug. Rishi Sunak considers the issue closed.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »