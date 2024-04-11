AstraZeneca to Increase Dividend Payout Ahead of CEO Pay Vote

Drugs giant AstraZeneca has promised to increase its annual dividend payout by 20 cents to 3.10 dollars per share for 2024. This announcement comes ahead of the company's annual general meeting where shareholders will vote on an increased pay deal for CEO Pascal Soriot.
The proposed pay deal could be worth up to £18.7 million for 2024. The move has faced criticism from shareholder advisory groups.
Astrazeneca Dividend Payout CEO Pay Shareholder Vote Criticism
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
AstraZeneca promises dividend rise ahead of vote on chief’s £18.7m pay dealThe update came ahead of AstraZeneca’s annual general meeting on Thursday afternoon.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »
Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »
Thames Water dividend payouts in spotlight after shareholders pull fundingThe stark update highlights the deepening financial woes for the firm which is sitting on a debt pile of £14.7 billion.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Thames Water dividend payouts in spotlight after shareholders pull fundingThe stark update highlights the deepening financial woes for the firm which is sitting on a debt pile of £14.7 billion.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »