AstraZeneca to Increase Dividend Payout Ahead of CEO Pay Vote

Drugs giant AstraZeneca has promised to increase its annual dividend payout by 20 cents to 3.10 dollars per share for 2024. This announcement comes ahead of the company's annual general meeting where shareholders will vote on an increased pay deal for CEO Pascal Soriot.

The proposed pay deal could be worth up to £18.7 million for 2024. The move has faced criticism from shareholder advisory groups.

