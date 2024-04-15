Aston Villa's Victory Over Arsenal Highlights Disparity in Resources

Anyone who gatecrashes the Big Six warrants this award over coaches with far greater resources - so let's not give it to Pep againIn both matches Arsenal were largely on top, enjoying more possession and recording more shots, but that hardly matters given the final 3-0 aggregate scoreline, one that has Villa ending the season as the only

“It is now about how we react,” Mikel Arteta said. “In any other league in the world, if you won the number of games in a row that we did, you would be six or eight points clear. That is not the case here. That is the challenge.” Anyone would pick their run-in on paper over Spurs’, with Villa’s toughest remaining match at home against Liverpool on the penultimate weekend – a chance to crush another dream, providing it isn’t over already.with a match at Chelsea also on the horizon. They will be more than up for ending Arsenal’s title hopes once and for all on 28 April, and could yet trouble City after travelling to Liverpool, but it would be a tall order to take points from all three.

Aston Villa Arsenal Resources Dominance Victory

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE: Gunners looking to continue title charge against high-flying Aston VillaNoel Gallagher predicts Arsenal will win the Premier League title over Manchester City and Liverpool this season

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Emiliano Martinez sends message to Arsenal after Aston Villa victoryMartinez spent over a decade at Arsenal.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Emiliano Martinez sends message to Arsenal after Aston Villa victoryMartinez spent over a decade at Arsenal.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Aston Villa's Victory in UEFA Conference League Quarter-FinalAston Villa secures a 2-1 victory in the first leg quarter-final of the UEFA Conference League against Lille, but remains cautious for the second leg.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Manchester City Secure Victory over Aston VillaManchester City returned to winning ways with a 4-1 victory over Aston Villa. Phil Foden's hat-trick and a goal from Rodri sealed the win for City. However, several key players will be unavailable for their upcoming match against Crystal Palace due to injury.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester City cruise to victory over Aston VillaPep Guardiola rested Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland as Manchester City secured a 4-1 win against Aston Villa. Phil Foden scored a hat-trick, with Rodri also finding the net. John Stones remained on the bench, while Nathan Ake, Kyle Walker, and Ederson were sidelined due to injuries. In other Premier League news, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka missed the 2-0 win over Luton despite being in training.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »