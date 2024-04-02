Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins ruled out of Manchester City clash due to injury

England striker Ollie Watkins will be unavailable for Aston Villa when they go toe-to-toe with Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday night (8.15pm). The 28-year-old picked up an injury in the 2-0 win over Wolves on Saturday afternoon and had to be replaced at half-time. Watkins has totted-up 16 goals with 10 assists in the Premier League this season. He has appeared in all 30 games for Villa, but they will be without him against the treble-winners.
The 11-cap international is suffering from a hamstring complaint. However, while he will not be fit enough to lead the charge for Villa on Wednesday night, Watkins is not expected to be missing for too long as the Midlands side target a top-four finish this seaso
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Douglas Luiz talks up Villa star Ollie Watkins as big England threat to BrazilWatkins has scored 22 goals for his club this season.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Douglas Luiz talks up Villa star Ollie Watkins as big England threat to BrazilWatkins has scored 22 goals for his club this season.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »