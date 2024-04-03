Aston Villa's Dominant Performance Shocks Manchester City

When Gary Neville said he had never seen a team limit Manchester City as much as Arsenal did on Sunday, he must have forgotten about Aston Villa. Pep Guardiola's side were fearing the worst when they headed down the M6 in early December without Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, and Jeremy Doku. But what took place at Villa Park still took everybody by surprise.

City were battered and bested like they have rarely been in eight years under their manager, managing just two shots - the lowest any Guardiola side has ever had - and yielding 22 to the rampant visitors; a 1-0 defeat was fortunate for the away side. The result confirmed that City were in for their most competitive title challenge yet with more teams than ever capable of beating the big teams. Aston Villa would end that week by beating Arsenal to ram home that poin

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins ruled out of Manchester City clash due to injuryEngland striker Ollie Watkins will be unavailable for Aston Villa when they go toe-to-toe with Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday night (8.15pm). The 28-year-old picked up an injury in the 2-0 win over Wolves on Saturday afternoon and had to be replaced at half-time. Watkins has totted-up 16 goals with 10 assists in the Premier League this season. He has appeared in all 30 games for Villa, but they will be without him against the treble-winners. The 11-cap international is suffering from a hamstring complaint. However, while he will not be fit enough to lead the charge for Villa on Wednesday night, Watkins is not expected to be missing for too long as the Midlands side target a top-four finish this season

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Paul Merson and Chris Sutton Predict Manchester City vs Aston VillaPaul Merson and Chris Sutton have predicted whether or not Manchester City will defeat Aston Villa. Pep Guardiola will welcome Unai Emery's side to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening as the Premier League title race builds a head of steam.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester City players ruled out for Aston Villa gameThree Manchester City players are ruled out for the Aston Villa game, with John Stones also a doubt. Pep Guardiola is unsure on when they will return.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Ederson, John Stones, Kyle Walker - Man City injury news and return datesLatest Manchester City injury news ahead of the Premier League game against Aston Villa

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Aston Villa 2 Wolves 0: Why are Villa so good at defending leads?Aston Villa tightened their hold on a top-four finish with an efficient win - this is how they did it

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Virgil van Dijk immense for Liverpool against Man City, Aston Villa lose their heads against SpursSky Sports' football writers assess Sunday's Premier League action as Virgil van Dijk holds it all together for Liverpool and Aston Villa capitulate.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »