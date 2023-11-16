Assassin's Creed Nexus VR: A New Contender for the Top Spot

Please bear in mind that the following first impressions of Assassin's Creed Nexus VR are based on my experiences with the early 'Ezio' chapters of the game and as such are not a review of the full game. People often ask me which VR headset is my favourite to use and, up until very recently, I probably would have said the PSVR2. I still love it, sure, mainly because it does a lot of cool things that other headsets simply cannot.

But, after playing Assassin's Creed Nexus VR on the Meta Quest 3, I think I may have finally found have a new contender for the coveted top spot on my list. While games running natively on the Quest 2 were fine in theory, visually they always looked soft and basic compared to the games that I could play on it when linked to a PC. Plus they always felt like smaller, bite-sized offerings compared to what was on available on other, wired VR platform

