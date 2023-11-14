Ass Savers Gen 2 Fenders: Improved Design for Better Protection

Fender kept road and gravel spray at bay, and now gen 2 is even better. Upgraded with a tougher plastic mounting bracket, new frame protection, and a more visually-pleasing black wishbone with optional stealth graphics. The changes are subtle. Enough so that you could miss them – outside of the new black color. But version 2.0 is genuinely better. And it’s great to see such a simple, affordable & functional small product be continually refined…stops mud and water right at the source.

Ass Savers call it “tangential coverage”. The Win Wing stops spray at the tire, before it’s thrown towards your… ass. AndIt was a big leap from the original Ass-Savers that simply clipped onto your saddle. But oh, how much more effective these new fenders are!) thanks to a revised reinforcement design. The new structural rib extends a bit further up the leg of the wishbone away from the foot where it straps around your stays. It also moves the left-side slot away from the edge. So you can still secure the fender on your bike with a zip-tie, but with reduced chance of failure at a weak point ther

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BİKERUMOR »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

INYOURAREA_UK: Swapping sitting time for exercise leads to better health, study finds'Activity snacks' - short bursts of movement - are a great way to start building activity into your day. Things like kettle training and stand-up calls are an easy way to bring fitness into your life helping you live a more healthy lifestyle

Source: InYourArea_UK | Read more »

THE YORKSHİRE POST: LeedsBID: Making Leeds City Centre BetterPutting our city on the map: discover the unique series of events that is helping to tell the story of Leeds – plus what’s next AD leedsbid WhatsOnLeeds FreeEvents AddingValue LeedsBusiness

Source: The Yorkshire Post | Read more »

THE YORKSHİRE POST: Asking prices drop but the housing market in 2023 has performed better than expectedNew seller asking prices in the UK have dropped by an average1.7 per cent this month, though Yorkshire sellers dropped their prices by an average 2.3 per cent, according to Rightmove. Asking prices usually drop at this time of year, as serious sellers price more competitively to attract buyers in the lead-up to Christmas.

Source: The Yorkshire Post | Read more »

LİVELANCS: It's official, Blackpool is better than Benidorm as Brits shun the Spanish sunBlackpool does have a lot to offer

Source: LiveLancs | Read more »

LİVELANCS: Council big-wigs who think they know better than locals grind my gearsI'm sorry to say it, but the council's £40m project has caused nothing but chaos in my opinion

Source: LiveLancs | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: Amazon shoppers rush to buy better than half-price £2.50 Revolution foundationRevolution’s Conceal and Hydrate foundation is currently better than half price over on Amazon, with shoppers snapping up the £9 foundation for as little as £2.50

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »