ASLEF members to go on strike on West Coast Mainline

West Coast Mainline ASLEF members are withdrawing overtime between Thursday 4 to Saturday, 6 April and Monday 8 to Tuesday, 9 April. Andy Mellors, Managing Director at Avanti West Coast, said: “We’re sorry our customers will face disruption to their travel plans when ASLEF go on strike this Friday. “Anyone with tickets for 5 to 8 April can make their journey on alternative days or claim a full refund.
"While our advice to all customers making journeys between 4 and 9 April is to check before you travel. We’d like to thank our customers for their continued patience and understanding during this industrial action.”The ASLEF strike is part of a long running dispute over pay. The programme of one-day rolling strikes is coupled with an overtime ban. The ASLEF union say they want an increase in pay for train drivers, who say they have not had a pay increase since April 201
