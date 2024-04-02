ASLEF members to go on strike on West Coast Mainline

West Coast Mainline ASLEF members are withdrawing overtime between Thursday 4 to Saturday, 6 April and Monday 8 to Tuesday, 9 April. Andy Mellors, Managing Director at Avanti West Coast, said: “We’re sorry our customers will face disruption to their travel plans when ASLEF go on strike this Friday. “Anyone with tickets for 5 to 8 April can make their journey on alternative days or claim a full refund.

"While our advice to all customers making journeys between 4 and 9 April is to check before you travel. We’d like to thank our customers for their continued patience and understanding during this industrial action.”The ASLEF strike is part of a long running dispute over pay. The programme of one-day rolling strikes is coupled with an overtime ban. The ASLEF union say they want an increase in pay for train drivers, who say they have not had a pay increase since April 201

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvnews / 🏆 69. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

London Underground drivers to strike in April and May, says AslefTrain drivers' union Aslef says 98% of its Tube drivers voted in favour of two 24-hour walkouts.

Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »

Further travel delays as Aslef tube drivers announce new strike dates in April and MayTransport for London are warning tube passengers of disruption to journeys on two upcoming dates.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

Huge herring spawning ground off Scotland's west coast spotted from spaceSatellite images in seas off the coast of Wester Ross showed a massive stretch of water streaked with turquoise plumes - a signal of herring spawning.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Northern leaders vote to strip Avanti West Coast of contractTransport for the North board says current situation is 'unacceptable'

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Signalling fault causes disruption on West Coast Main LineA signalling fault at London’s Euston station is causing disruption on the West Coast Main Line. Trains to and from London Euston may be cancelled or delayed due to the fault affecting multiple platforms at the station. Network Rail apologised for the incident and is working to fix the problem as soon as possible.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

'Do not attempt to travel' - Warning issued ahead of fresh rail strikesNo Avanti West Coast services will be operating because of the strike.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »