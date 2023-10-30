Ask the experts: Submit your mental health questions to our experts

Find Help NI is Northern Ireland's newest online hub for mental health and well-being support. Our goal is to simplify the search for mental health resources and organisations, all conveniently accessible at findhelpni.com. Explore the "Inspire Me" blog, where you'll discover a wealth of inspiring insights, valuable advice, and personal stories from individuals in Northern Ireland.

Through years of front line experience working with people in crisis or despair, co-founders of Find Help NI, Cara Swanston & Pamela Kirkpatrick recognised the need for a joined up approach to wellbeing that looks at the person as an individual, and everything in that person's life that contributes to their sense of wellbeing.

We've teamed up with this incredible organisation to offer Belfast Live readers the chance to ask mental health experts any questions they may have, but aren't sure where to turn for answers. To ask your question, simply fill out the form below - no topic is off limits and all entries are completely anonymous.Pamela Kirkpatrick is an experienced accredited counsellor with more than 15 years experience working with adults and children and young people. headtopics.com

Cara Swanston is an experienced counsellor with more than 10 years experience working with adults and older teens. Cara holds a level 5 qualification in cognitive behavioural therapy, holds a qualification in resource based therapies and sand play therapy, and is a qualified equine facilitated psychotherapist. Her specialisms include working with autistic teens and adults, working with complex trauma and suicidality, working with self harm, borderline personality disorder and sexuality.

At Find Help NI, their goal is to empower a community of help seekers who know exactly where to turn for support. They recognize that nurturing your mental health is a unique journey, not a one-size-fits-all formula. Each individual is unique, and everyone is at different points in their wellbeing journey. So, whether you're wading through the challenges of depression or exploring simple ways to elevate your mood everyday, Find Help NI is here for you. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BelfastLive »

‘VAR hates Spurs’, ‘We should ask for a replay’ – Tottenham fans rage at handball controversyThe inside track on the football stories that matter Read more ⮕

French Rescuers Allegedly Give Free Pass to UK-Bound MigrantsFrench rescuers are giving UK-bound small-boat migrants a free pass if they do not ask for assistance while in difficulty in the Channel, a source claims. Read more ⮕

Matt Hancock's Paracetamol Question Leaves Fans in HystericsFormer Health Secretary Matt Hancock's lack of knowledge about the maximum amount of paracetamol he could take during an episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins amused viewers. He had to ask his co-star Amber Turner for the answer, highlighting the irony of a former Health Secretary not knowing such basic information. Read more ⮕

Humza Yousaf got it wrong with reaction to Ash Regan defectionASH Regan is either a fool or a hero, depending on which faction of the independence movement you ask. At the Alba Party conference at the weekend,… Read more ⮕

ScotRail Warns Customers of Fake Account ScamScotRail has issued a warning about a fake account on social media pretending to be the company and attempting to scam people. The government-owned rail company emphasized that it would never ask for money on online platforms and urged customers to be cautious. The scam account has a similar username to ScotRail and has been responding to customers' concerns about cancelled trains. ScotRail advised people not to give out their personal details and reminded them to only trust the official ScotRail accounts. Read more ⮕

ScotRail Warns Customers of Fake Account ScamScotRail has issued a warning about a fake account on social media that is attempting to scam customers by pretending to be the travel company. The account has a similar username to ScotRail and has been responding to customers' concerns about cancelled trains. ScotRail reminds customers that they will never ask for money on online platforms and advises against giving out personal details. Read more ⮕