Ask the experts: Submit your mental health questions to our experts

Find Help NI is Northern Ireland's newest online hub for mental health and well-being support. Our goal is to simplify the search for mental health resources and organisations, all conveniently accessible at findhelpni.com. Explore the "Inspire Me" blog, where you'll discover a wealth of inspiring insights, valuable advice, and personal stories from individuals in Northern Ireland.
Through years of front line experience working with people in crisis or despair, co-founders of Find Help NI, Cara Swanston & Pamela Kirkpatrick recognised the need for a joined up approach to wellbeing that looks at the person as an individual, and everything in that person's life that contributes to their sense of wellbeing.
We've teamed up with this incredible organisation to offer Belfast Live readers the chance to ask mental health experts any questions they may have, but aren't sure where to turn for answers. To ask your question, simply fill out the form below - no topic is off limits and all entries are completely anonymous.Pamela Kirkpatrick is an experienced accredited counsellor with more than 15 years experience working with adults and children and young people. headtopics.com
Cara Swanston is an experienced counsellor with more than 10 years experience working with adults and older teens. Cara holds a level 5 qualification in cognitive behavioural therapy, holds a qualification in resource based therapies and sand play therapy, and is a qualified equine facilitated psychotherapist. Her specialisms include working with autistic teens and adults, working with complex trauma and suicidality, working with self harm, borderline personality disorder and sexuality.
At Find Help NI, their goal is to empower a community of help seekers who know exactly where to turn for support. They recognize that nurturing your mental health is a unique journey, not a one-size-fits-all formula. Each individual is unique, and everyone is at different points in their wellbeing journey. So, whether you're wading through the challenges of depression or exploring simple ways to elevate your mood everyday, Find Help NI is here for you. headtopics.com