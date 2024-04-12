Asian restaurant Chamber 36 nominated for The Golden Chopsticks Awards for its cocktails

Asian restaurant Chamber 36 is a finalist in this year's The Golden Chopsticks Awards for its cocktails. The Berry Street venue is an Asian-Scouse fusion that has stood in the shadow of Chinatown on Berry Street since 2016. And now Chamber 36 's vibrant cocktail list has caught the eye of industry experts and is in the running to be named one of the best in the UK.

READ MORE: Get information on summer events sent straight to your phone READ MORE: 'Unique' restaurant Voyagers bringing 'something new and exciting' opens in city centre The Golden Chopsticks Awards is an awards ceremony which recognises East and South East Asian cuisine across the UK, celebrating the enormous contribution of restaurateurs and food businesses to the UK catering industry and championing the food heroes working within it. Chamber 36 is vying for the title of 'Best Golden Cocktail Award', an accolade given to the most inspired cocktail creations from East and South East Asian restaurateurs and mixologists. The venue's menu includes a colourful take on classics such as a 'Dragon Ball zombie' and 'Bruce Lee-chini' while bespoke items include 'Sichuan sip' and 'Beijing bellini'. Boasting East Asian dishes served in a modern tapas style, the restaurant's offerings including the Singapore vermicelli, three roast meats, vegan ramen bowl, and chocolate spring roll

