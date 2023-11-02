HONG KONG — Football enthusiast Gina Benjamin is not just training for victory in the upcoming Gay Games in Hong Kong, but she’s also on a mission to help push for legal reform for same-sex marriage.

This weekend the drama teacher along with diverse teams of male, female and transgender players will take to the pitch with what she calls “a big purpose.” She hopes participation in the games can show the government the city’s strong support for equal rights for same-sex couples.

“Biases come from misunderstanding or stereotypes,” Lam said. “Bringing different people together, you are able to break down stereotypes.”The opportunity to grow Hong Kong’s reputation as an inclusive international financial hub did not draw much support from the government. Some lawmakers have even attacked the games, with one suggesting it could pose a threat to national security. headtopics.com

The COVID-19 pandemic is largely to blame for its downsize. As Hong Kong grappled with the uncertainty of when stringent quarantine rules for travelers would be eased, Guadalajara in Mexico was named as a co-host for the games.With a closer option available, many individuals from Europe and America opted not to undertake the lengthy journey to Hong Kong, Lam said.

But equality advocate Jerome Yau was optimistic that the community would still appreciate how the games promote LGBTQ+ dialogue. It can take time for people to fully realize the legacy of an event, said the co-founder of non-governmental organization Hong Kong Marriage Equality. headtopics.com

Over the past year, the city’s courts have ruled that full sex reassignment surgery should not be a prerequisite for transgender people to have their gender changed on their official identity cards and backed the granting of equal housing and inheritance rights for same-sex couples married overseas. Hong Kong is now moving toward a framework for recognizing same-sex partnerships following a landmark ruling in September.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TIME »

Games Inbox: Is PS5 in crisis over live service games?The Thursday letters page is not sure 2023 counts as the best year ever for games, as one reader looks forward to Capcom’s next new title. Read more ⮕

First-of-its-kind multimodal robot for post-stroke ankle-foot telerehabilitationThe Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) has achieved another breakthrough in rehabilitation device development. Read more ⮕

Olympian Kelly Holmes Opens Up About Her Memoir and Coming Out as GayDame Kelly Holmes, the Olympic athlete, discusses her new memoir and her journey of coming out as a gay woman. She reflects on the challenges she faced and the importance of sharing her story. Read more ⮕

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kicker Gay Earns £133,000-Per-MinuteTampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Gay has earned £133,000-per-minute, making him the highest paid NFL kicker per minute. His earnings-per-minute are dwarfed by the Norwegian Ballon d'Or winner who makes £4,000 every minute he plays. Read more ⮕

Thug Assaults Woman and Hurls Homophobic Abuse in Gay NightclubA thug attacked a woman and used homophobic slurs towards a police officer in a gay nightclub in Glasgow. The attacker, Amy Montgomery, assaulted Aimee Henderson and shouted derogatory remarks before being restrained by police officers. Montgomery pleaded guilty to the assault and other charges in court. Read more ⮕

Scots thug knocked woman out and hurled homophobic abuse at cop in gay clubAmy Montgomery turned violent during an incident in AXM, in Glasgow city centre. Read more ⮕